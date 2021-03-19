Gossip Girl Reboot Casts You's Elizabeth Lail

Hey Upper East Siders, we have some great news about the Gossip Girl reboot.

Elizabeth Lail has been set as a cast member on the HBO Max update of the Josh Schwartz/Stephanie Savage CW drama.

Deadline first reported the exciting news while also revealing the actress would be joining the cast of the indie romantic comedy Mack And Rita.

Lail is best known for playing Guinivere Beck, the female lead of You Season 1.

She has also appeared on Dead of Summer, The Blacklist, Once Upon a Time, and the 2019 horror movie, Countdown.

You initially launched on Lifetime, but the series became a global phenomenon when it landed on Netflix, propelling the actress to stardom.

The Gossip Girl reboot was made official by HBO Max in 2019. It was picked up to series in July that year, but little is actually known about the project.

Here is the official logline:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

The series stars Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, Eli Brown as Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV, Evan Mock as Akeno "Aki" Menzies, and Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott.

It was supposed to premiere on HBO Max in late 2020, but due to -- you guessed it -- the pandemic, production was postponed.

It is now on track for a launch this year.

Also of note: The series will not rewrite history. The original Gossip Girl events will have happened in the series, and there's even the possibility of some original cast members stopping by.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.