Jennette McCurdy Quits Acting, Admits She’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Previous Roles

If you're holding out hope for Jennette McCurdy to reprise her iCarly role on the reboot, then we have some bad news.

McCurdy has announced that she quit acting several years ago on Empty Inside, a podcast featuring Anna Faris.

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing—it’s going great," the star who played Sam Puckett revealed.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family," McCurdy dished, according to E! News.

"My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

The actress sadly lost her mom Debra to cancer back in 2013, and she said that acting and auditions were tough on her due to her suffering from nerves and anxiety at auditions.

“Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure,” she admitted.

McCurdy debuted a one-woman show titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died" last year, but it was difficult for her.

“I wrote this one-woman show, and I performed that, and I really did not want to because of the nerves," she told Faris.

"Because of feeling like, I don’t want to f**king act anymore, I’m done. So I did it just for that show, but I think that one-woman show would be the most of it.”

“My experience with acting is, I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past," she admitted.

“I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed," she said.

"My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them,” McCurdy added.

An iCarly revival was announced just a few months ago, but McCurdy's name was not attached to the project.

