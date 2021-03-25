Jessica Walter Dies; Arrested Development and Archer Star Was 80

Jessica Walter, the beloved actress whose career spanned five decades, has died.

She was 80.

Per Deadline, Walter passed away in her sleep at home in New York City on March 24.

Walter's expansive career included roles in movies such as Play Misty for Me, The Flamingo Kid, Grand Prix, The Group, Trapper John M..D., and Streets of San Francisco.

The actress was also well known for her role as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, a role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress and two SAG nominations.

Walter won an Emmy for playing the title role on Amy Prentiss, the police drama that aired on NBC from 1974-75.

Amy was a relatively young investigator on the series who became the first female Chief of Detectives for the San Francisco Police Department.

Prentiss faced opposition from the other police officers and their wives.

Walter also lent her voice to FXX's Archer, in which she played Malory Archer.

The actress was also a big part of The CW's 90210 reboot during the first half of its initial season, playing Tabitha Wilson.

The character essentially disappeared after the initial 13 episode order, but the show went on for four more seasons before being canceled.

Walter's other TV credits include NCIS, Retired at 35, Good Girls, among others.

Her final TV role, according to IMDB was in an episode of ABC's American Housewife this year in the role of Margaret. The episode aired on February 24.

Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Bowman said in a statement via Deadline.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off."

"While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

May she rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.