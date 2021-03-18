Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Yup, It's a Leprechaun, All Right

Some people get over the death of a loved one. Others do not.

Hope's tenacity came to the forefront on Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 as she went from apparently moving on from Landon to chasing a convincing new lead.

We knew it was going to come to a link to the prison world. All roads lead to the Prison World on Legacies, and the sooner we accept it, the better.

The most surprising development came from M.G. in the form of his revelation that he had the ascendant.

That came out of nowhere ... unless I missed a trick in a previous episode, which is possible.

M.G. has typically been the person the characters go to when they need someone to listen to their troubles. Still, I never pegged him as someone who could be hindering the investigation into Landon's death, rebirth, or whatever the Super Squad are calling it these days.

Might this be hinting at a darker side to M.G.? If you watch Legacies online, you know his mother was connected to Triad Industries.

I know he denounced her plans in the past, but what if he's working with his family on something more sinister?

This being Legacies, we'll probably get some half-baked attempt at filling in the blanks to create some convoluted drama.

For now, M.G. is in a lot of trouble with his friends. His semester of "No" is imploding, and he's straddling the fine line between passable and obnoxious.

There has to be a more significant reason to hide the ascendant, but I won't be impressed if he did it to make sure Lizzie could never reunite with Sebastian or something. That would suck.

M.G.'s friendship with his friends will probably change unless there is a plausible reason for his actions.

Cleo thought she helped her new friend, and that's commendable. Cleo is a new character, but we've already had more development for her than some of the characters who have been series regulars since Legacies Season 1.

Cleo is proving to be one of the warmer characters on the show. Not everyone would put their life on the line to help a failing school, as well as the students inside.

Deep down, Cleo wanted Hope to move on and was prepared to go to any lengths to help her do so. The issue I'll have with this plot is if it turns out Klaus, Elijah, or another member of the Mikaelson family are to blame for the death of her sisters.

I know the Mikaelsons have many enemies, but we had a storyline involving someone going after Alaric for killing his family.

Hope and Cleo coming to blows over the difference in whether a monster can be killed highlighted that the latter has not been around long enough to understand how deadly things in Mystic Falls can be.

The balance of humor, plot, and characterization was on point throughout this installment. Legacies, as a whole, is an inconsistent series because it struggles to find the right balance.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals hit their stride quickly, but this episode's direction was welcome.

I was confused about the financial issues when I first heard about this episode. What's a magic school if they can't use some spells to get some cash?

Alaric was happy enough to take money from Klaus of all people to start the school on The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 16. I guess he worried he was setting the wrong example for the students.

It was unfortunate how Dana's mother refused the loan application unless Alaric had sex with her as collateral.

It was a development that came out of nowhere, and it wasn't funny. There were other ways Alaric could have been told the human world was just as corrupt as the magic world.

Josie's relationship with Finch finally got interesting, but none of Josie's relationships stand the test of time.

I don't know whether it's down to actor availability, but I would like to think the actress who plays Finch is sticking around to actually give us insight into how Josie would be in a relationship.

There are only so many times they can give her a love interest just to pull them apart. Then again, I said that everyone is constantly fighting to save a deceased loved one, but this universe likes to recycle plots.

Ethan said there's a darkness about Finch that certainly suggested more to this new character than we first thought.

Josie has been so desperate to live an everyday life that I fear the writers are going to be like, "Surprise! Finch is a witch" when we least expect it.

"Yup, It's a Leprechaun, All Right" was a surprisingly robust hour of this long in the tooth drama series.

There were still glaring issues, but as a whole, the show finally has a direction. The test will be how the series pivots on to the next stretch of plots when Landon inevitably returns.

What did you think of the Leprechaun? Are you surprised Hope was about to move on from Landon?

What are your thoughts on Cleo? Why did M.G. have the ascendant?

Hit the comments below.

Catch a new episode of Legacies Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.