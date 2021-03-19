Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the fundraiser help the school stay afloat?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 found the school close to the brink of destruction as students continued to leave.

To help matters, Lizzie suggested they held a fundraiser that brought a new monster from Malivore.

Meanwhile, Alaric turned to the bank for a bailout, but he learned a shock about the past of the school.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.