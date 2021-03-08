Legacies Spoilers: Will Hope's "Risky Plan" Revive Landon?

The desperate mission to save Landon's life appears to be well and truly underway.

The CW has dropped new plot details for Legacies Season 3 Episode 8, titled "Long Time, No See," which is set to air Thursday, March 25.

Based on everything we're hearing, it sounds like this could be the episode in which Landon returns to the land of the living.

"MG (Quincy Fouse) finds himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he made comes to light," reads the first part of the logline.

If you watch Legacies online, you know M.G. has never made the best decisions, usually thinking with his heart instead of his head.

Unfortunately, we have no idea what this is referring to, but we need to remember that his family had a connection to the mysterious Triad Industries.

Might his family pop back up, and M.G. could do something that could derail all of the progress the school has made?

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) puts a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences," the synopsis continues.

Given the episode's title, we're inclined to believe that Hope is ready to go to extreme measures to bring Landon back into her life.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 5 revealed that his spirit was somewhere other than Mystic Falls, but does this mean Hope will need to find the right spell to revive him?

If you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you know Alaric revived Jo, and there was a different soul in her body, leading to quite the turn of events.

Might we be in for a similar scenario here?

Hope has lost many people, so it makes sense that she would not think of the consequences. When you've lost so much, you will go to any lengths to fix things.

"Kaleb (Chris Lee), Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) join forces when the latest monster shows up."

Any episode that has Kaleb is going to be a good episode, but even with Malivore supposedly gone, it seems obvious that the monsters are not going to slow down.

What does this mean for the students at the school?

Lots of danger.

Legacies (finally!) returns from its latest hiatus this week with Legacies Season 3 Episode 6, which finds the school in jeopardy due to a lack of students. This kicks off a storyline that finds the school struggling to stay afloat.

What are your thoughts on the risky plan?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.