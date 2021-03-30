Lucifer Cast Says Goodbye as Filming Wraps on Final Season

After six years, it's the end of the line for Netflix's Lucifer.

While fans still have 18 episodes to watch, the series has wrapped production on its sixth and final season on Monday.

As expected, the cast took to social media to pay tribute to the little show that could.

Maze star Lesley-Ann Brandt shared a message with her followers in which she said goodbye to the series one last time.

"Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried , loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I," she wrote on Instagram.

"Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words," the star, who has been with the series since the beginning of its turbulent run, added.

"Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am. Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart."

"To the fans, none of it was possible without you. You embraced us and a demon with heart. I love you. Simply and deeply, with my all, thank you," she wrote.

Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, shared behind-the-scenes videos from the set.

"So it’s our last day of filming today. Some people are more emotional than others. I won’t say who the cry babies are! Thank you to all of your fans and our family," she said.

Series lead, Tom Ellis shared an Instagram photo of a lighter with his first and last day on-set engraved on to it, alongside the following message.

"Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other," he wrote, adding:

"Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of Lucifer to life. What a ride."

The final day of filming took place on the day Netflix revealed when fans would be able to feast on Lucifer Season 5B.

The series returns May 28 with eight new episodes, but fans will have to wait longer for the final 10 episodes.

To say Lucifer has had an impressive run would be a huge understatement.

It was canceled after FOX after three seasons, only for the fans to rally to demand more episodes.

Netflix agreed and picked up a fourth season. The streamer then ordered a fifth season that was to wrap up the series.

But it then changed course and picked up an additional season, so the show has been through a lot.

At least fans will get to say goodbye this time.

