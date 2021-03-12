Lucy Hale Cops Different Kind of Role on New Drama from Producers of Killing Eve

Lucy Hale has lined up her return to the small screen less than a year after the cancellation of Katy Keene.

According to Variety, Hale will star in Ragdoll, a six-part drama series to air on AMC in the United States and Alibi in the UK.

"Six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the Ragdoll," reads the logline.

"Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds," it continues.

"The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them."

"And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll also captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma."

Hale is set to play DC Lake Edmunds on the series.

The actress is best known for her seven-season stint on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars. She followed up that series with both Life Sentence and Katy Keene, which both aired on The CW.

Unfortunately, each of those shows were canceled after a single season at the network.

But this is a different kind of role for the actress, who has mostly starred in teen dramas to date, so it will be fun to witness how she plays this more mature role.

Filming will commence in Spring 2021 around London and air in late 2021, so it will be a quick turnaround for this series.

More cast will be announced at a later date. Freddy Syborn (Writer) said the following when the series got a formal order:

“I hope Ragdoll will be a visually exciting, darkly funny thriller in which the personal is the political. Above all, I hope our characters can make you laugh, then break your heart.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer, Sid Gentle Films says; “I am so excited that we are embarking on this twisty and sophisticated piece with Freddy and the team. AMC have already proved themselves to be brilliant partners and we can’t wait to work with Alibi.”

Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ President, Original Programming and Co-President of AMC Studios says;

“We have enjoyed and been impressed with Sid Gentle Films during our partnership on Killing Eve, so we jumped at the opportunity to work with them again on Ragdoll."

"This dark yet comedic project written by the talented Freddy has the makings of a fast-paced yet cerebral thriller featuring the premium storytelling and compelling characters viewers expect from AMC.”

