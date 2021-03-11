Ruby Rose Addresses Possible Batwoman Return

Ruby Rose played the titular role on The CW's Batwoman, but fans were thrown for a loop when the actress announced she was departing after a single season.

The series continued with a rejigged second season that featured the wonderful Javicia Leslie playing a new character.

But, if you watch Batwoman online, you know the fate of Kate Kane is still very much up in the air.

Fans have been clamoring for closure for Kate Kane, and now Rose is addressing a potential comeback.

"I mean, I'm obviously moving on to other roles as I think I've done about three films since. I would totally do it," Rose explained to ComicBookMovie.com while promoting her new movie, SAS: Red Notice.

"I don't think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but of course I would, I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that [Laughs]," she added.

"I haven't watched the whole thing, but I've watched a couple of episodes, and I think how they're handling it is beautiful. I think it's her time to shine."

The good news is that Batwoman Season 2 managed to pivot to tell an exciting story with its new lead, and The CW has rewarded it with a third season renewal.

Given that the Kate Kane mystery has largely loomed over the second season as the existing characters try to get some answers, it seems like we will get an answer someday.

But it's hard to imagine Rose actually returning.

The actress previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she was still recovering from surgery for two herniated discs that were close to severing her spinal cord while working on the series.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” Rose explained in the interview.

“But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery."

"I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.”

Rose went on to speak about Batwoman Season 1 being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it gave her and producers time to think about the show.

“It was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things [with the producers],” she said. “I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Would you like Rose to return to wrap up Kate's storyline?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.