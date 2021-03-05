Supergirl Return Bumps Superman & Lois

The CW has finally announced when Supergirl will return for its sixth -- and final -- season.

The hit drama series will premiere Tuesday, March 30, in the 9/8c slot.

Superman & Lois will go on a hiatus to accommodate Supergirl, with its spring finale now set for March 23.

The new superhero drama will then resume Tuesday, May 18, after Supergirl airs its first batch of final season episodes.

Supergirl will then return in the summer, but the network has yet to schedule a return date.

The news is surprising, largely because the network could have probably got some mileage by promoting a night of Supergirl as well as its spinoff.

But this is no typical TV season, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause problems for the networks as they try to keep original content flowing.

Little is known about Supergirl's sixth season, beyond the official logline from The CW.

SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, (Melissa Benoist). Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was raised by a foster family.

Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret.

Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to save her.

Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work as Supergirl, keeping National City and the Earth safe from sinister threats.

She’s joined in this pursuit of justice by her sister, Alex, her mentor, Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) and her friends Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai), and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). As Kara struggles to navigate her relationships and her life as a reporter, her heart soars as she takes to the skies as Supergirl!

Maybe the network wants to keep fans in suspense until the final season premieres.

As for Superman & Lois, that series has been picked up for a second season, so there's no end in sight after its record-breaking launch.

“The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

Remember, you can watch Supergirl online and Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.