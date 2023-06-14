Superman & Lois Shocker: Dylan Walsh Out After Three Seasons!

When we first reported that Superman & Lois was renewed for a fourth season at The CW, there was a major caveat:

The VFX-heavy drama's budget had to come down to make renewal more feasible for the network.

There were reports that reducing the budget would mean trimming the cast.

Now, we know who's the first to go.

Leslie Bourque-Walsh, the wife of Dylan Walsh, confirmed he will not be a part of Superman & Lois Season 4.

"Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate," Leslie wrote on Instagram.

"We now know General Lane was cut due to budget. It was a fun ride. Bye."

Walsh's Sam Lane has been a pivotal part of the series since Superman & Lois Season 1.

He's the father to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and grandfather to her two children, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).

Given that Walsh's exit has been confirmed after filming has been completed on Superman & Lois Season 3, there's a good chance he won't get an on-screen farewell.

It could change down the line, and the series is no stranger to recasting key roles.

Bishop took over as Jonathan from Jordan Elsass, after all.

The network has not confirmed the reports of Walsh's departure, but given that the source is Walsh's wife, we're inclined to believe it's true.

Deadline reported ahead of the renewal of Superman & Lois Season 4 that the show was "more expensive due to extensive special effects," which makes sense.

All of the network's superhero shows have special effects that set them apart from its other offerings.

Another way to trim the budget is to cap Superman & Lois Season 4 at ten episodes, which makes it the shortest season to date.

This sounds like the first step in making the show more financially feasible for The CW as it heads into a season of major change.

The series was renewed alongside All American: Homecoming this week.

"We are thrilled to bring ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING and SUPERMAN & LOIS back to The CW," commented The CW boss Brad Schwartz of the pickups.

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television."

"We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

What are your thoughts on the news?

