Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Haywire

Who is the biggest villain on Superman & Lois?

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 4 posed the pivotal question as we learned our titular characters were going on very different paths. Making time for one another is the key to a healthy relationship, which could be problematic.

Inevitably, their issues were mostly resolved by the close of the hour, but it seems like Samuel will be a big problem as we advance.

Dylan Walsh is playing his role to perfection. Samuel is the type of character we love to hate, and he's slowly losing his grip on Lois and the rest of the family because of his stupid actions.

Then again, his mind has been poisoned by Captain Luthor. His motives have never been obvious... until he decided to open the new protocol, which clearly teased that he's preparing for imminent doom thanks to Clark.

The storyline was actually handled well, what with the bickering over Jordan's powers and Samuel thinking he could make decisions for the family.

Samuel's thinly veiled attempt at getting back in his daughter's good graces was a fake signal that he would be more accepting of their decisions as parents. When Lois lied that she couldn't take the call, that suggested she'd heard it all before.

Ultimately, it will come down to which side Samuel believes when more of the villains in Smallville rear their ugly heads.

Tag's metahuman-like abilities came out of nowhere, but its development could have been handled better. Would it have hurt to build up to the revelation over the course of a few episodes?

I know they wanted to show Clark pulled in a million different directions, but I would have much preferred more development. There are other ways Clark's struggle could have been introduced.

It also raised a lot of questions about Jordan's powers. To an extent, I can understand why the Kent family has to keep their lives on the down-low. With the rise of metahumans in Smallville, anyone exhibiting any power is fair game.

At the rate Samuel is turning on Clark, it probably won't be long before Superman becomes Smallville's -- and the military's --public enemy number one.

Samuel made a subtle comment about how Superman frightens everyone. That's not a good sign when you're supposed to be a beacon of hope for those in need.

It was about time we found out why Morgan wanted access to the mines, and I assume the reason he's surrounding himself with metahumans is that he's had X-Kryptonite in the past.

As far as building an army goes, X-Kryptonite gives non-Kryptonians superhero abilities, meaning Morgan Edge could continue to rule the world and get everything he ever wanted.

Now that we know the truth about why Smallville was on the agenda, it's down to Lois to figure out everything.

Unfortunately, nothing ever gets past Lois, so who told Morgan about the X-Kryptonite being in the caves?

I want to think Kyle wouldn't be dumb enough to tell Morgan about something as huge as X-Kryptonite, but there has to be more to Kyle. We're being led to believe that his character is one-dimensional, but I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop every time he's around.

The way he glared at Lana while Morgan was sweet-talking her was nothing short of creepy, but it seems Morgan does have big plans for Lana.

Could you imagine if Morgan gave her superpowers, pitting her against her oldest friend? His comment about having an eye for people who can benefit him certainly linked back to him telling her she was too good for what she was doing.

It would be the ultimate betrayal for Lana to suit up as a superhero villain, but it would make for good TV, so I'm all for it.

Lana has improved substantially since Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 1, but it's obvious she's holding back a lot around her husband.

Her night out with Lois confirmed that they are still very much in love even though they piss each other off. Being in a relationship with someone for 16 years is no easy task. There will always be ups and downs, but Lana clearly wanted to be with Kyle in the end.

However, I can't shake the feeling that Kyle will be unrecognizable to Lana when the truth comes out. Then again, Morgan might make Lana's entire family supervillains.

The Langs vs. the Kents has a certain ring to it.

"Haywire" was the weakest episode yet. It was a busy installment that moved from plot to plot without giving us time to take in what happened.

Introducing Tag and Kilgrave as villains while still trying to come to grips with the likes of Morgan Edge, Samuel Lane, and Captain Luthor was a bit much.

It would be wise to scale back the introductions and deliver content with the characters already playing their part.

Burning through the plot quickly comes with major caveats, and I don't want to be complaining it's flamed out by the season's conclusion.

We have just one episode left before a two-month hiatus, so we need some meaningful reveals. One of those would include progression for Captain Luthor's arc.

What did you think of the number of villains introduced? Should characters already on the canvas be better served?

Haywire Review Editor Rating: 3.25 / 5.0

Rating: 4.1 / 5.0 ( 28 Votes)

