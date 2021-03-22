The Conners Dedicates Season 3 Finale to Fallen Crew Member

The Conners is paying tribute to a crew member who died on the set of the ABC drama last week with its upcoming season finale.

Series star Michael Fishman announced the news on Instagram over the weekend.

"Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond," read Fishman's post, which was re-posted from director Jody Margolin Hahn.

"Today, we shoot our finale episode of [The Conners] Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man."

Fishman added in a later post: "We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected."

Details of Richmond's passing are still scarce, but Tom Werner's Werner Entertainment shared a statement via Deadline.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," reads the statement.

"He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years," it continues.

"As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

TMZ first reported the news last week in what was described as a fatal medical event on a catwalk on Stage 22 at the CBS Studio Center on Thursday.

Studio paramedics arrived on the scene to assist but attempts to resuscitate Richmond failed.

The Conners Season 3 filming is now over, and the final episode is set to air in the coming months on ABC.

The series returned after a bigger than usual delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said at the time when the show landed a return date.

"While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we're able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule."

While many shows have produced fewer episodes due to COVID-19, The Conners has produced 20 episodes for this season -- on par with last season.

Remember, you can watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Conners airs Wednesdays on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.