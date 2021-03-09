Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 2

What happened to the evacuated town?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 2, Bryan and Finola investigated Debris that mysteriously dragged metal from the town for an unknown purpose.

Checking In with the Team - Debris Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Bryan learned a stunning secret about Finola's father's survival.

Did Finola learn the truth or did Bryan continue to hold back?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Debris Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Finola: So, what, like there's this whole secret Peep subculture then?
Bryan: You have no idea what you're missing. We owe the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a great deal of gratitude, and I'm not afraid to say it.

Bryan: Zippo lighter, Pyrex glassware, Crayola Crayons, also made in PA. Cadillacs, they had a trimline named the Fleetwood after Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. The Fleetwood Brome. It was a big car in the '80s. And, of course, Peeps. Insane for Peeps.
Finola: What's a "peep"?
Bryan: Come on. You've never had a Peep?
Finola: No.
Bryan: A little marshmallow candy?
Finola: No, I've never eaten a Peep.
Bryan: Wow. Crack-like. Some people think they taste better when they're stale. I happen to be one of those people.

Debris Season 1 Episode 2

