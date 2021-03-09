Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 2

What happened to the evacuated town?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 2, Bryan and Finola investigated Debris that mysteriously dragged metal from the town for an unknown purpose.

Meanwhile, Bryan learned a stunning secret about Finola's father's survival.

Did Finola learn the truth or did Bryan continue to hold back?

