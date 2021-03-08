Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 12

Did Stewie take Lois out for good?

On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 12, Stewie designed a Terminator Peter to kill his mother for trying to feed him broccoli.

Unfortunately, the mission proved difficult and Brian had to go on a Terminator-esque mission to save Stewie.

Elsewhere, Meg found herself at odds with Chris over the new student at school.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.