Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 13

How did the family feel about Stewie getting married?

On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 13, he got a mail-order bride from Ukraine and made it clear that he wanted to put down roots.

Not According To Plan - Family Guy

Meanwhile, Peter and Chris became addicted to free hotel buffets.

Lois was forced to make a decision about Peter when she realized he was always going to lie to her.

