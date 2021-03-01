Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 11

Did Peter and Chris become the next big thing in the memorabilia business?

The father and son found themselves bursting with ambition on Family Guy Season 19 Episode 11 after attending a baseball game.

A Bonding Moment - Family Guy

Meanwhile, Stewie tried to combat aging by getting plastic surgery, but, as expected, he took it way too far.

Who did he resemble in the end?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

