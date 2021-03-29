Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 14

Did Lois manage to prove she was the Best Customer?

On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 14, the drama was at a high when she tapped into her villainous side to win the coveted title at her favorite coffee shop.

Meanwhile, the family realized they had been rude to Lois and made her feel unappreciated.

Did they crumble without her keeping the house running?

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.