Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 13

Did the team manage to save Joelle?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 13 found Joelle in danger as the Russians turned up the heat by using torture to get intel.

Delicate Operation - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 13

Callen and the NCIS decided to offer up Anna as bait to Katya.

Did they pull it off?

Meanwhile, Callen finally discovered who was accusing him of being a Russian spy, and his jaw hit the floor.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 13 Quotes

I see you've got 12 cases of vodka. At least your priorities are straight.

Deeks [to Arkady]

Callen: This could be awkward. I just sent the rest of the team to check up on [Arkady].
Anna: I see some therapy in my future.

