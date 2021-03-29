Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 13

Did the team manage to save Joelle?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 13 found Joelle in danger as the Russians turned up the heat by using torture to get intel.

Callen and the NCIS decided to offer up Anna as bait to Katya.

Did they pull it off?

Meanwhile, Callen finally discovered who was accusing him of being a Russian spy, and his jaw hit the floor.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.