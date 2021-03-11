Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Archie manage to bring some peace into the town?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 7, things took a tense turn when people were setting fires across town.

The Trash Bag Killer - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 6

However, there were no more firefighters, leading to Archie following in his grandfather's footsteps to make some changes.

Meanwhile, Toni's attempt to double-cross Hiram put her in harm's way.

What did she learn about him?

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

Jughead: Oh geez, I know where this is going…
Archie: The best counterattack is not to fight fire with fire, but to fight fire with a fire department!

Toni: Well, well, well. If it isn’t Ms. Winchester herself! You’ve come for another surprise visit, Cheryl?
Cheryl: Thank you for taking care of the River Vixens whilst I was self-isolating, but as Elton John likes to say, “The bitch is back in town!” and this squad is my birthright.

