Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Archie manage to bring some peace into the town?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 7, things took a tense turn when people were setting fires across town.

However, there were no more firefighters, leading to Archie following in his grandfather's footsteps to make some changes.

Meanwhile, Toni's attempt to double-cross Hiram put her in harm's way.

What did she learn about him?

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.