Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8

at .

Did Layton lose everything he had fought for?

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8, an engineering catastrophe aboard the train threatened to cause an uprising.

And He's Back - Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8

Faced with a difficult choice, Layton had to make a decision about everyone in the lower classes of the train.

Meanwhile, Melanie learned something that could give her the upper hand in her war against Wilford.

What did she learn?

Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8 Online

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Well, the Eternal Engineer, he's always been a social engineer, hasn't he? He'd have to be. He rendered us all into his system. And even though his engine may be eternal, the rest of Snowpiercer? She still runs on meat. All one thousand thirty-four cars long.

Roche

Things fall apart, right? Or do they? Who can tell anymore what's true, what's a Wilford ruse? So we hang on too tight to what we do know. Crack ourselves into harder factions. We're not afraid of our Ag Sec failing or biosecurity anymore. We're lighting red lanterns for Wilford because we're afraid of each other. And me, I'm out here selling the only common ground left, that we're all human beings. You know, who need love and connection and space for hope. Or we kill each other. What is it about recent history that's so friggin' hard to remember?

Roche

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8

