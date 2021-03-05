Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did the deep clean prevent any staff members from getting COVID-19?

The drama mounted on Superstore Season 6 Episode 11 on the day of Store 1217's first deep clean.

Meanwhile, Glenn roped Garrett into throwing a party in the store to cheer up the employees.

Elsewhere, Dina turned to Cheyenne when her ability to work well was hindered by her recent ailment.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 11 Quotes

Wow, how has it been a year already? But also, how has it only been a year?

Cheyenne

Glenn: Again, we're only open for curbside pickup today. There won't be any customers in the store, so we get to go nuts! Deep cleaning! Yeah!
Dina: Think about it like it's a storewide cavity search. It's Store 1217's turn to spread its cheeks.

Hiding in the Back - Superstore Season 6 Episode 11
Avoiding Detection - Superstore Season 6 Episode 11
Dressed for Halloween - Superstore Season 6 Episode 11
The Flirty Smile - Superstore Season 6 Episode 11
Matching Christmas Jumpers - Superstore Season 6 Episode 11
Fourth of July at the All-iday Party - Superstore Season 6 Episode 11
