Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 14

How did it all end?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 14, the threat of closure put the staff of Cloud 9 in a difficult position.

With Amy back in the mix, it was down to her and Jonah to come up with a plan to save the store.

Meanwhile, the employees took a look a look at the past as they learned surprising details about the store.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 14 Quotes

Sandra: You think she'd be cool with paying you cash under the table?
Mateo: Of course, that's how all rich people pay their immigrants. You think Dianne Wiest has paid a payroll tax her entire life?

Amy: Look, I know that the foot thing is bad; I'm not trying to say that it's not, but you can't close this store. You just, you can't. I don't have a good reason why, but these people are my family. I grew up here; I spent half of my life --
Meghan: Amy, we're not closing this one.
Amy: What? Really?
Meghan: It has great square footage, nice and central; it'll make a perfect fulfillment center.
Amy: A fulfillment center? So, it's not going to be a store anymore? Well, what about everybody's jobs?
Meghan: Well, I'm sure they'll keep a handful of people, but...
Amy: No. You can't just do this to us.
Meghan: Well, Amy, you'll keep your job.
Amy: No, I won't. 'Cause I quit.

