Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 13

Did Bart's wish come true?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 13, the youngster became a successful caddy, but Marge worried that it was ruining his character.

In a true twist of fate, Marge set out to make some changes to her son's life, much to the chagrin of everyone else in the house.

Meanwhile, Homer learned more about a new opportunity that could take him out of Springfield.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.