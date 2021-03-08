Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 14

Who became a singing sensation?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 14, the town was stunned to learn that one of their own was a great singer.

Meanwhile, Homer set out to become a new man after some questionable decisions changed Marge's opinion of him.

Elsewhere, Lisa and Bart set out to make changes in the town.

