Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 16

at .

Did The Simpsons head to the Upside Down?

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 16 was the milestone 700th episode of this beloved animated series, and Homer learned a secret of Flanders' past.

Homer's Plan - The Simpsons

In doing so, he discovered a never-before-seen room in their home.

With more questions than answers, the entire Simpsons family joined in on the cause to learn more about the town.

Watch The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. The Simpsons
  2. The Simpsons Season 32
  3. The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 16
  4. Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 16