Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Did Zoey get her own back on Leif?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7, things changed when Zoey tried to recreate a cherished memory with Mitch.

Simon sitting - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7

However, Leif caused problems.

Meanwhile, Max and Mo had their big restaurant wedding, but it was not a smooth affair.

How did they manage to navigate the pandemic during the planning?

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

David: Can you find a friend to go with?
Zoey: I don’t know. I feel like I’ve been relying too heavily on my friends. I feel like all I do is lean on their shoulders and cry about dad.
David: Yeah, I get that. Sadly, the only person I have to cry to is Miles, and all does is cry back. Then we have a really good laugh and I try to explain the appellate process, and I might be going a bit stir crazy.

Young Zoey: Dad, this is so cool. Why are you looking at me and not at the stars?
Mitch: Because, Zoey, seeing you have the moment is the moment for me.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Tobin stands - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
Simon sitting - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
Max sitting - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
Leif attend - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
Aiden appear - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
David sad - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
  1. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  2. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2
  3. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7
  4. Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 7