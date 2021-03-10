Wendell Pierce, Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star, Slams 'Insensitive' Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle's former TV father is not impressed with the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday.

The actor, who played Robert Zane on Suits, slammed the interview as being "insensitive" due to it being carried out during the ongoing pandemic.

"Today, 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the U.K.," he told LBC Radio.

"[It was] quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace… gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant."

He quoted a line from Macbeth with "full of sound and fury signifying nothing," before reiterating that he was criticizing "everyone" involved and added that the Royal Family "focus on the throes of death that we're in."

Pierce later took to Twitter when outlets reported his words as an "attack."

"I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done, British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn't educate you that they are racist, you failed history," he wrote on the social media platform.

"I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom (sic), I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn't change that."

Pierce said that in no way is he "insensitive" to suicide.

"Unfortunately, my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by the Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best."

Pierce recurred as Robert Zane on Suits from 2013-19, appearing in 36 episodes.

Oprah's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry touched on many topics on Sunday, with one of the biggest revelations being Meghan alleging that she had suicidal thoughts, but no member of The Palace would help her.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered," Markle told Oprah.

"But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

"And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Meghan said she sought help from Human Resources, but she was told "there is nothing we can do to help you because you’re not a paid member of the institution” and that potential help would not be offered “because it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.”

The Palace also reportedly refused to give Archie security. Markle did not know why this was the case, but she did say that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born... and what that would mean or look like.”

The Palace opened up in a statement on Tuesday about their thoughts on the allegations raised in the interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

