World of Dance Canceled at NBC

NBC will not be taking another trip to the ballroom.

The network has swung the axe on the Jennifer Lopez reality series after four seasons.

World of Dance featured group and solo dancers from different walks of life from around the world as they duked it out for a $1 million prize and a lot of recognition.

Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO served as the judges, while Scott Evans hosted the two final seasons following the exit of host Jenna Dewan.

World of Dance Season 4 was an attempt at reinvigorating the franchise, with several changes introduced that brought a lot of changes to the format.

The now final season concluded in August 2020, and the series looked like a far cry from how it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final four performed in a space without audiences in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the installment was actually filmed as productions were starting to shut down earlier the year.

Producing the series with the pandemic still showing no signs of slowing down would have been tough, especially when you consider that it features talent from across the world.

With travel restrictions in place, it wouldn't have made sense to change the format to the U.S. only because it would have involved renaming the series.

The final season averaged 4 million viewers and a 0.74 rating -- down a tick vs. its Season 3 average, but still decent for NBC.

That being said, NBC has a wealth of unscripted content for the summer, including America's Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, and Making It.

It's possible World of Dance could return down the line in some capacity, but it seems canceling it now is for the best, especially when you consider the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you miss the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.