Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 7 Review: Love's All Over

Crazy is as crazy does.

It didn't seem possible that anything could drive Wynonna and Doc apart, especially not after their heartbreaking fight during the midseason finale.

However, on this show, we should know better, and that surprising and mostly out of the blue but not quite hookup at the end of Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 7 means we may have reached the point of no return for WyDoc.

Wynonna and Amon. Even typing those words still feels weird, and I've seen this episode twice already.

On paper and in the grand scheme of the series, their one-night stand makes no sense.

Amon: I guess I am a monster.

Wynonna: Who gives a fuck?

Amon: I thought you wanted to kill me.

Wynonna: All I want is to stoop feeling guilty for what I am when what I am is necessary.

Amon: You’re a confusing woman.

Wynonna: Flexible too. Are you going to tell me you’re in love with my sister now?

Amon: No, ma’am.

Wynonna: Then show me how you ride that bull. Permalink: Then show me how you ride that bull.

Permalink: Then show me how you ride that bull.

Beyond the obvious of Amon being a demon and Wynonna being a demon hunter, there just never seemed like a plausible scenario where those two would, to paraphrase Wynonna, ride that bull.

Wynonna would have to be drunk out of her mind or possessed or under a love spell to sleep with someone like Amon, right?

Amon is the antithesis of everything Wynonna stands for, and they've literally been on opposite sides since the demon bar owner's introduction.

And while Wynonna has a proclivity for making stupid and reckless decisions in the heat of the moment, bedding a demon who's never been shy about his desire to sleep with her ex/baby daddy takes the cake.

However, in the moments leading up to Wynonna and Amon's hookup, it made sense.

Wynonna had just been reminded of how strained things were between her and Doc, which, in turn, brought up intense feelings of guilt over who she has to be to protect her loved ones.

So at that moment, she wants an escape and makes the impulsive decision to sleep with Amon.

This entire scene was eerily similar to the ending of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 6 Episode 7, where Buffy and Spike makeout as the music swells.

"This isn't real, but I just want to feel," sings Buffy, just before she and Spike kiss, which is then followed by the rest of the chorus singing, "Where do we go from here?"

I don’t want to let go. Wynonna [to Doc] Permalink: I don’t want to let go.

Permalink: I don’t want to let go.

Like Buffy, Wynonna uses Amon to feel something, anything else than what she's feeling in that moment, and hopefully, Wynonna's story ends differently than Buffy's.

Even if Wynonna's fling with Amon is just a one-time thing, it's nevertheless going to become infinitely more complicated when Doc inevitably learns about their dalliance.

They may be on the outs right now, but Waverly was right on the money when she told Dimitri they still loved each other.

Together or not, Doc may take Wynonna's latest hookup as a betrayal, pushing the star-crossed lovers further apart.

And with only five episodes left until the end of the series, it remains to be seen how -- or if -- the pair can find their way back to each other.

Something pretty major would have to happen to force Wynonna and Doc that their differences of opinion are just that -- differences, and those shouldn't stand in the way of them getting a happy ending.

As for Doc, he means well, but his good intentions are going to backfire, and Wynonna and co. will end up paying the price.

Even though Doc was enamored when he gave Cleo that rousing pep talk, it doesn't matter. His words of encouragement still spell death and destruction for his friends and family.

Cleo: Ma’am said everyone associated with the Earps were all evil, and all you wanted was for us to die.

Doc: My mama Alice taught me that if a worthy person needs help, you help.

Cleo: Worthy? She had big plans, a legacy to fulfill, and now I’m too stupid and too alone to fulfill them.

Doc: You look at yourself.

Cleo: I hate my stupid face.

Doc: Your eyes are sharp. That is where the beauty is. You survived, and no vindictive old woman’s words can take that away from you. It’s your turn to do whatever you want on your own terms. Build your own legacy, Cleo.

Cleo: Why are you helping me?

Doc: It’s what I do. I’m a damn good sidekick. Permalink: It’s what I do. I’m a damn good sidekick.

Permalink: It’s what I do. I’m a damn good sidekick.

Had Doc not gone off and done the noble thing, Cleo may have just faded into the background, and we'd be done of this whole Clanton mess.

We could have spent the final six episodes free of this ludicrous subplot, riding the high of a WayHaught wedding and bidding our time until an evitable WyDoc reconciliation, but we aren't that lucky.

And since Doc's trying to make amends for his past and do things differently this time around, he felt an obligation to check on Cleo.

His kind words, coupled with that love-fueled steadfast confidence in Cleo, were exactly what the crazed coked-up Clanton needed to be brought back from the brink.

Now, nothing is holding Cleo back from continuing her family's insane vendetta and getting revenge on the Earps once and for all.

None of them are safe -- except for perhaps Doc -- and with this turn of events, it seems as though this subplot will continue until the very end.

Hopefully, it ends with all the Clantons in the ground, or at the very least getting the heck out of the Ghost River Triangle.

We may have to put up with the Clantons for the time being, but Wynonna and the others don't deserve that for the rest of their fictional lives.

Elsewhere, WayHaught continued to be the best part of the hour, though we could have done without the "monster of the week" subplot.

Seeing the so-to-be marrieds enjoying their engagement in peace would have been enough for me.

Nicole: It’s your wedding. It should have everything that you want. You want costume changes, or skywriting?

Waverly: Are you making fun of me?

Nicole: We should release doves or butterflies, and we need to nail down a wedding hashtag, like stat.

Waverly: Someone’s here. I should…

Nicole: Hey, hey, what about WavNic or HeatWave? WayHaught? No that’s ridiculous. Permalink: Hey, hey, what about WavNic or HeatWave? WayHaught? No that’s ridiculous.

Permalink: Hey, hey, what about WavNic or HeatWave? WayHaught? No that’s ridiculous.

I'd take them just chilling at the Homestead or having a lowkey wedding planning session at Shorty's.

Any lovey-dovey, cutesy moments would have been preferable to the cupid love-inducing escapades.

Not that the whole 'magic cupid love glitter' plot didn't have its fun moments, but moments of substance would have been better.

Don't get me wrong. It was insanely fun as it was to watch Nicole, Bunny, and Amon try to one-up another to show their love for Waverly and see Wynonna try and fail to jump Amon right then and there.

However, these shenanigans become less fun when you remember we only have five episodes left. Screen time is in short supply, and as such, there needs to be more time devoted to the characters and less to the overall plot.

The writers can't exactly be faulted since, until a few weeks ago, the presumption was Wynonna Earp would return for a fifth season.

However, our luck finally ran out as the show was un-renewed, meaning Wynonna Earp Season 4 would be the last.

It's bittersweet because we deserve another season, but then again, we're also lucky we got a fourth season -- and a full one at that -- at all.

Some stray thoughts:

Where is Jeremy? I get that he's doing the whole BBD thing for the time being, but are you telling me he couldn't sneak away for an hour or two to celebrate his friends' engagement? If he could, then what's wrong with him? If he couldn't, then how deep into this BBD shit is he?

How much trouble do we think Rachel will get in for letting reaper Billy free from the basement? One more reaper isn't really going to make that big of a difference overall, but it's the principle of it.

We need more Nedley. There can never be enough Nedley.

So what did you think, Earpers?

Is a WyDoc reunion still possible?

Do you like that the Clantons are still part of the storyline?

What do you want to see in the final five episodes?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. Don't forget you can watch Wynonna Earp online if you missed the latest episode.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.