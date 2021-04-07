7 Things We Want to See on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6

If we know one thing about DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, it is that it will be delightfully crazy. Oh, and there will also be aliens.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 left off on a cliffhanger of Sara getting beamed up because, why not?

This show has fully leaned into its unique, strange way of storytelling the past couple of seasons, and we have loved every second of it. But we do have a few things on our wishlist for the next season.

Clich é Aliens

DC's Legends of Tomorrow has a way of taking cliché villains, genres, and motifs and making them entirely their own. That's why we want to see good ole, classic aliens.

When you think of an alien, the first thing that comes to mind is little green guys with rounded heads and beady black eyes. And that's exactly what we want to see this season.

Not all of the aliens that Sara and the Legends encounter should look like this because they need to bring a unique take to this storyline. But there should be an homage to the older films and television shows that featured extraterrestrial creatures.

Hold Off on Sara's Rescue

The writers made a point to call attention to Sara's abduction by making it the cliffhanger that would go on to set up the sixth season. It just wouldn't make sense if Sara were then rescued on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1.

This storyline needs to be drawn out for it to pay off in the long run. We need to see Sara struggling to get back to the Waverider, and we need to see how the Legends manage without their captain.

Plus, it brings another level of angst to the show with the separated lover's trope. Sara and Ava's relationship has been going strong for quite some time now, but this estrangement will further test their connection.

Sara and Ava Take the Next Step

There's no doubt that Sara and Ava will survive an alien abduction. The show has made it quite clear that they value their relationship and that they're in it for the long haul.

That is why it's time for Sara and Ava to take the next step in their relationship, whatever that might be. The obvious choice would be marriage, but we know that Ava has been opposed to the idea of settling down in the past.

However, this separation between the two lovebirds could be the push they need. The Legends' weddings are, for lack of a better term, legendary, and we would kill to see Sara and Ava's.

But we definitely don't want them to leave the Waverider just yet since we know we are already losing one Legend by the time the season comes to an end.

A Good Sendoff for Mick

Dominic Purcell has recently stated that this next season will be his last as a series regular. And that means that we are down to just one surviving Legend from DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 1.

As an original character, Mick Rory deserves a worthy ending. Yes, Purcell stated that he could return periodically on the already renewed DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7, but this news indicates that his time on the Waverider is over.

Maybe Mick will get a new book deal that is just too good to pass up. Or maybe he's ready to be a full-time father to Lita. Whatever the case is, we want to see Mick cry just once before he steps off the ship.

Complex Stories for New Characters

Astra, Behrad, and Gary are now full-fledged Legends, and it's time that they get deeper, more emotional storylines.

Astra was a villain, and now she is learning how she fits in amongst the other Legends. And she has finally accepted her mother's death, so what is next for her? Perhaps a bit of romance?

There were a couple of sparks between her and Behrad on previous episodes, so that could be where his character arc is heading as well.

Behrad's time on the show has mainly consisted of replacing Zari 1.0, so it will be nice to see who he is outside of being a brother.

And Gary has been around for a long time now, but he has always been the stereotypical character that gets written off by the main characters. Now, Adam Tsekhman has been promoted to a series regular.

Hopefully, the writers use this chance to use him beyond comic relief, and we get to see another side to Gary.

Zari and Constantine

This coupling was probably the biggest but most welcome surprise to come out of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5.

The chemistry between Zari (2.0) and Constantine is insane. They make no sense as a couple on paper, but they really do come alive around one another.

For this next season, we want to see their emotional connection develop. Yes, the sexual tension is there, but we need to see how their relationship works beyond that.

Since they are so different, it would be nice to see how Zari and Constantine challenge each other and bring out the best in one another.

Keep It Weird

It's difficult to imagine DC's Legends of Tomorrow ever trying to get back to its first season's formula, but it doesn't hurt to emphasize what makes the show epic.

It has only gotten better with time, and that's because the series has learned to lean into its originality and its strangeness fully. It is unusual, and that's why it works.

Almost every episode is an absolute joy to watch because DC's Legends of Tomorrow has perfected the balance of being eccentric and being profound.

It never takes itself too seriously, but it also respects its characters enough to give them meaningful storylines. We hope the show never loses this quality, especially with a new season coming.

What do you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

What do you hope to see in the next season?

Let me know in the comments!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on May 2.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.