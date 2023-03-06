Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim Reacts to Not Getting Call From New DC Studio Bosses: “I Really Wasted My Time”

Marc Guggenheim, one of the creative forces behind the Arrowverse, is opening up about the recent regime change at Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Universe and how he didn't get a call from Peter Safran and James Gunn.

Safran and Gunn were recently revealed to be at the helm of the next phase of the connected superhero universe.

Guggenheim revealed that he was not approached for a meeting with the duo, despite everything he did for the DC TV universe.

"Not a job, mind you. A meeting. A conversation. A small recognition of what I'd tried to contribute to the grand tapestry that is the DC Universe. I'd only spent nine years toiling in that vineyard, after all," Guggenheim wrote in his Legal Dispatch newsletter from February 3.

"Although working for DC had been creatively fulfilling, it involved a lot of adversity, challenges, and personal sacrifices — none of which seem to have accrued to any professional benefit."

"Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn't led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time," he added.

Gunn and Safran revealed their plans for the DC Universe on January 31, 2023.

"Chapter One: Gods and Monsters," is the name of the first phase of the new era for DC, and will play out between 2025-27.

A Superman origin story, a Batman and Robin movie, and a Peacemaker spinoff are just a handful of the projects in the works.

"As we craft the plan for DC Studios, we are thrilled to share with fans the first 10 stories they can expect from the unified DC Universe featuring some of our most well-known characters as well as the next generation of marquee characters," said Safran in January.

"Chapter 1 tells cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimize audience confusion and maximize audience engagement across platforms."

Gunn added: "Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe."

"Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world."

"I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming."

What are your thoughts on Guggenheim being left out of the new phase of the DC universe?

Hit the comments.

