90 Day Fiance: Natalie Heads to Single Life Series After Mike Breakup

As rumors swirl about the future of Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's relationship, Natalie has seemingly confirmed the marriage is, indeed, over.

Natalie and Mike appeared on two seasons of the regular 90 Day Fiance before landing a spot on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Their casting on the spinoff left fans with a bitter taste after it emerged that they split after just one year of marriage.

Mike's Uncle Beau leaked the news to In Touch Weekly, stating that they hadn't been together in months and that he, quite frankly, didn't want to see Natalie again.

But then the couple shot the tell-all for 90 Day Fiance Season 8, proving that they were still together at least to viewers.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance online, you know you could cut the tension between them with a knife on the stage at the reunion.

They were clearly emotionally checked out of the relationship, but there seemed to be a glimmer of hope on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 6 Episode 1, which showed them to be happier than ever.

But we need to remember that the series picked up around a year ago, shortly after they first got married, and previews have teased Mike, apparently talking to mysterious women online.

It's been a lot for fans to digest, but fans have been adamant the couple is no more.

We know TLC will not want to leak plot details in advance because effectively it makes their spot on Happily Ever After? redundant.

But Natalie shocked fans everywhere when she seemingly confirmed the breakup.

Natalie asked her Instagram followers to go to a site to make her the next Maxim cover girl, and the bio of the contest page read that she's a part of “’90 day fiancé,’ season 7 and 8, ‘HEA,’ ‘Single life.’”

For those unaware, 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life focuses on the people who didn't find long-lasting love on the series.

Its freshman season features the likes of Fernanda, Danielle, Molly, and Big Ed as they attempt to find a new partner.

The series is a Discovery+ exclusive, but it's not hard to imagine that the second season has already been quietly ordered.

TLC films way in advance, so Natalie may have already filmed her scenes for the second season.

After fans questioned whether it meant the end for Mike and Natalie, the bio was updated to remove the Single Life.

It's possible TLC could cut what Natalie had filmed for the spinoff because they like to keep all of the storylines under wraps until transmission.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.