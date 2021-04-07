90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison Will Not Appear on Tell All

It's been a rough season of 90 Day Fiance for Stephanie Davison, but don't expect there to be any closure for her on the upcoming 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All.

The current season's cast sans Stephanie was spotted in Los Angeles last month to shoot the sitdown that finds them talking about the season's biggest developments.

Stephanie posted a selfie around that time as fans questioned her involvement with the series and wrote the following:

“LA tell all?! I wasn’t there! More about that at a later time.”

As expected, fans have been questioning what went down, but there's a good chance TLC has severed ties the star after a single season on the series.

Earlier this year, Stephanie wrote in an Instagram comment that the people who work for the company deceived her and that she was sexually assaulted while shooting her scenes in Belize.

“These clusterf***s that work for this company are going to wish they never deceived me,” Stephanie wrote.

“I not only was raped while filming, but manipulated to keep filming after I begged to get off set after being bitten hundreds of times by sand flies. But no, they just needed a romantic dinner filmed with Ryan.”

She further added that she spent a great deal of time in the hospital “hooked to IV’s for the inflammation from the allergic reactions I had.”

She says producers “are unwilling to pay all my medical expenses.” She then left the following at the end of the message:

“My attorney started legal action today…stay tuned!!”

It's easy to see that producers did not want to include Stephanie because they are probably investigating her claims.

Fans wanting some closure for Stephanie's storyline will probably be happy to know that she plans on her own iteration of a Tell All.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself along with the following caption:

Sofa Talk With Steph

April 11th

Where the REAL truth will be told!

Stay tuned!

If you watch 90 Day Fiance online, you know Stephanie started the season off in a relationship with Ryan, but she revealed to producers early on that she had slept with his cousin, Harris.

When Stephanie arrived in Belize, we got to see her reuniting with Ryan, only for the relationship to implode.

In the end, she wound up with Harris and spoke about starting the K1 Visa process to bring him to the U.S., despite him living with the mother of his children.

It's unclear whether the Tell All will include a segment about Stephanie, but if previous Tell Alls are any indication, cast who are not in attendance are typically not spoken about.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie's plans for her own Tell All?

