A Million Little Things Round Table: When Will AMLT Get the Award-Recognition It Deserves?

Eddie confessed to his friends and Katherine, and A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 8 left us on a cliffhanger with Katherine's response.

The hour also saw Darcy gearing up to leave for a PTSD treatment program and Gina and Rome deciding Tyrell after a shocking revelation.

With Theo facing discrimination and Katherine and Alan's discussion about their experiences as Asian-Americans, the series delved into a timely discussion on Anti-Asian racism. React.

Meaghan: This storyline was incredibly powerful and beautifully executed by all involved. One of the most heartbreaking aspects of this storyline was that Theo, the eternal optimist, didn't even realize what was going on.

Watching him comply happily with wearing a mask on his meet for school was gut-wrenching. I'm sure it took all of Katherine's willpower not to go mama bear on the kid and drive over to their house.

Not only was Theo exceptional, but Katherine and Alan were icing on the cake. Their conversation was thoughtful and helped shed the necessary light on the experience of members of the AAPI community.

Christine: My favorite part was the conversation between Alan and Katherine about how they were groomed to accept this type of racism as the price to pay to live in America and how it’s time to change that mindset.

Having Tristan Byon, who plays Theo, in the PSA at the end of the episode was a solid reminder of how all too real this is. Watching him made me want to hug someone.

Jack: The PSA at the end made me cry. And this storyline was so powerful.

Theo seemed to take it all in stride.

He was happy to wear the mask and happy to get out of the bigoted neighbor's yard who yelled at him. He was more upset about Eddie beating up the guy's car than what the neighbor said to him.

I also really liked Katherine and Alan's conversation. I hope that we see a conversation between Katherine and Theo about all of this (after she gets past the shock of Eddie's confession and whatever fallout there is from this.)

Seeing my dad that angry was scary, and I never understood why he reacted that way until I got older and asked him about it, and that's when he told me. The system treats people like us differently, and once you're in the system, it's really hard to get out, so I did what I had to do to keep you out, son. What I'm trying to say is my dad did that to protect me from something that I didn't understand yet. Sometimes our parents do things we don't understand because they love us. So when you're ready, you should talk to your dad. Tell him how you feel. Rome Permalink: Seeing my dad that angry was scary, and I never understood why he reacted that way until I...

Finally, I liked the conversation between Theo and Rome. To me, this was one of the most heartbreaking parts of the hour.

It was the reminder that racism and hate are all around us and take different forms depending on who is being discriminated against.

Eddie's relapse is out in the open with his friends, and Eddie told Katherine. What are your thoughts on how this progressed?

Meaghan: I was bawling like a baby throughout most of his storyline this week. Dave Giuntoli was fantastic in every single scene.

Anyone who has known an addict knows that pain a loved one feels when they are lied to and when the truth is kept from them.

I love that this group knows each other so well that Eddie couldn't even lie to them once and get away with it. Gary and Rome's reactions were honest and authentic. The mix of hurt, concern, anger, and determination to get him clean was perfection.

Eddie: I was just trying to be the husband and father that I ... dude, what the hell are you doing?

Gary: What the hell are you doing? You've been taking pills for two months and I'm just now hearing about it? The night we buried Jon, we agreed that we would talk. We agreed that we would tell each other everything, even the hard stuff, and I'm only hearing about this because you stole Gina's Vicodin? It's not like you couldn't get me on the phone, Ed. I was ten feet away. All you had to do was say something, anything, instead, you lied.

Gary: I couldn't tell you. I couldn't tell anyone cause doing that would mean losing. Permalink: I couldn't tell you. I couldn't tell anyone cause doing that would mean losing.

I'm glad that we didn't get Katherine's reaction this week because I'm not sure I could handle it after watching Gary essentially body slam Eddie.

Everything about this storyline felt natural.

Of course, Theo is who makes Eddie realize he needs to get clean. It was what woke him up the first time, and it did the trick again.

I personally didn't give Eddie enough credit and didn't expect him to experience a come-to-Jesus moment so soon, but I am proud of him for it.

Christine: Thank goodness it’s out in the open now.

I loved how Rome immediately called BS on Eddie’s tirade and then called Gary. And Gary’s anger was spot on. It’s not like Eddie didn’t have people to lean on who we’re willing to help him. He did, and he chose to take the pills instead.

If Eddie could have made it up those stairs to talk to Theo, would he have tried to continue to hide his addiction? It is possibly because addicts usually hide that they’re using until they don’t have any choice to come clean.

I do not doubt that Eddie’s friends will stand by him, and kicking this habit will be difficult given that he must manage the pain from his injury. If this plays out realistically, it’s going to be a rough road ahead.

Jack: I'm so glad it's out in the open.

I'm also glad that Gary and Rome got there before Eddie managed to hurt himself trying to get upstairs. I was afraid they'd find him on the floor, either unconscious or in a lot of pain.

Gary and Rome's reactions were realistic, and I'm glad that they pushed him to talk to Katherine. I had this feeling that if Eddie could get away with not telling her, he would have until they made it clear they expected him to.

I'm already counting down the days until A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9. I want to see Katherine's reaction so badly!

How do you think Katherine will act? Is this the last straw for the Saville marriage, or can it be salvaged? Will he be able to make amends with Theo after scaring him?

Meaghan: I honestly don't know. I've gone back and forth between thinking their relationship can't withstand it to knowing that it can. If Alan weren't in the mix right now, I'd be on Team "They can work through it."

With him in the picture, though, I'm not sure which way this will go. Maybe Katherine will stand by Eddie but slip up with Alan while he is away at rehab as she leans on Alan for support.

Perhaps the affair will make her realize she wants to be in her marriage no matter how rocky it is. I don't know.

Theo will forgive Eddie for the car incident, but forgiving him for the relapse will take more time.

Theo is smart as hell, but Eddie using and going to rehab is going to make him feel like Eddie is abandoning him. I'm not emotionally prepared for Theo's reaction, so someone better mail me some tissues.

Eddie: Katherine?

Katherine: How was your day? What is it?

Eddie: Dakota didn't steal my pills. I've been taking them, and now I can't stop. Permalink: Dakota didn't steal my pills. I've been taking them, and now I can't stop.

Christine: I think what’s going to nag at Katherine is Eddie being high could have put Theo in danger. I don’t know that she’s going to be able to get past that.

It's a difficult call to make. On some level, she’ll feel like she should support Eddie and save their marriage.

At the same time, she won’t want to be worried about Eddie’s next slip-up every day and if she can ever trust him again. I’m not sure what she’ll choose because there isn’t a right answer here, just a lot of complicated choices.

Jack: I'm not sure. On the one hand, Eddie's telling her that he relapsed gives him a much better chance than if she found out some other way. On the other, how can she trust him? He was getting high around Theo, and he lied to her about what happened to his pills.

Did you anticipate the ICE twist? How do you think Rome and Gina will help Tyrrell?

Meaghan: Absolutely not. That came out of the left-field for me, but not in a bad way. I think Tyrrell will stay with them long-term and attempt to help his mom with the immigration issues.

It could lead them on a path to fostering children in similar situations as his moving forward, which I think they would be amazing at doing.

Christine: It didn’t shock me, as it was clear Tyrrell had a secret. I think Tyrell will stay with Rome and Regina, and Alan will become involved since he takes on pro-bono immigration cases.

I agree with Meaghan that this may lead to Rome and Regina deciding to foster children who desperately need a home instead of adopting a baby.

Jack: I didn't anticipate this. I knew Tyrrell had a secret, but I wouldn't have guessed ICE.

I also think this could lead Rome and Regina toward them fostering children. It'll be interesting to see how their relationship with Tyrrell develops due to his staying there.

I also wonder if there's anything to Rome's concern that they could get in trouble for letting Tyrrell stay with them.

Is this Maggie, Gary, Darcy triangle squashed for good, or will they keep going back and forth with it?

Meaghan: I am most likely alone in this, but I think it is still going to keep going back and forth whether we like it or not. Especially now that I saw that Jamie would be on This Is Us too.

With how strict everyone was about COVID filming, I can't imagine he was filming both shows at once. Maybe I'm wrong, though. I think Maggie and Jamie are a fun pair, but I don't see them lasting long term.

You have a past and I have a past and when I told you about mine last night you were still here in the morning. It's time to start focusing on the future.

Darcy Permalink: You have a past and I have a past and when I told you about mine last night you were still...

Darcy and Gary, on the other hand, I could see being an endgame, but I can't help but think Maggie will continue to stand in the way, whether she intends to or not.

I love Gary with both of them, so I'm fine with either ending, as long as the other woman comes out unscathed. Also, does anyone else completely stan a Darcy and Maggie friendship after this episode? I absolutely adored their scene together and need more.

Christine: I hope so! Darcy and Gary make such a great couple, and I love how they handle every challenge that comes their way.

Jamie seems like the partner Maggie needs to figure out how to enjoy her life and have fun again.

I don’t know if these two will be a long-term couple, but I wouldn’t mind if they were because they’re so darn charming together.

Please, let the back and forth be over, and all the triangles over with for good!

Jack: I hope it's gone for good, but it's a basic rule of soaps that just when you think a relationship is dead, something happens to revive it. I REALLY hope this is the exception to that rule.

Is there anything else you'd love to address?

Meaghan: Yes! Can someone please tell me how this show has not been recognized by the award shows yet? I know, I know; awards aren't the be-all and end-all but come on! This is ridiculous at this point.

If it doesn't get recognition for this incredible season, I don't know what it will take. Literally, every single cast member, down to the children, deserve nominations, and the writing is impeccable! Get it together, guys. There are more primetime network dramas than This Is Us.

Christine: The kids on this show are so great. All three younger actors, Tristan Byon (Theo), Chance Hurstfield (Danny), and Lizzy Greene (Sophie), are always on the same level as their adult counterparts.

If anything, expectations for a scene are even higher when the kids, or teen in Sophie’s case, are in a scene, not lowered.

And I was going to say, Delilah, who? I know it sounds mean, but I can’t say I’ve missed Delilah at all. The only reason for her to return is that the kids can’t realistically be on their own forever.

Jack: Was I the only one who thought Danny got huge since we last saw him? He seemed to have grown up a lot!

What was your favorite scene or quote? Who was the MVP?

Meaghan: There were so many amazing scenes this week, so it is almost impossible to choose, but if I have to, I give it to Gary confronting Eddie about keeping his relapse from him.

The emotions were so raw I could almost forget that I was watching a show for a moment.

Rome: Hey, listen. When you were over here did you happen to see Gina's Vicodin?

Eddie: Uh, no.

Rome: It's weird. It was right next to the arnica and now it's gone.

Eddie: And you think I took it?

Rome: Did you?

Eddie: Dude this is ridiculous! I'm sitting here in a wheelchair rubbing freaking arnica on my back and my best friend is accusing me of stealing his wife's ills! I don't even take pills, Rome, you know why? Because I'm an alcoholic, which you should know since you helped me get sober, what was that, 11 years ago!

Permalink: Dude this is ridiculous! I'm sitting here in a wheelchair rubbing freaking arnica on my back...

From an acting standpoint, I gotta give MVP to Eddie. He acted his ass off this week, and I applaud him for it. A close runner-up goes to Theo.

As always, Theo handled the adversity in his life with grace and maturity, and I could not love that kid more.

Christine: I loved Gary and Darcy talking about Maggie’s podcast. Granted, Darcy already knew, which helped, but they handled it like adults. Gary had done nothing wrong, but he knew he needed to tell Darcy about what had happened.

As Darcy said, they are adults who have been in past relationships and have the baggage that goes with it. As long as they continue to be open with one another, they have the makings of being a fantastic long-term couple.

Alan: When I think back to when I was Theo's age, the number of Kung Fu Jackie Chan jokes I heard, my own classmates mimicking my parents' accents behind their back, I may not have known exactly what it was then, but it still hurt.

Katherine: Did you ever talk to your parents about this stuff.

Alan: No. They risked so much moving their lives here just so I could have a good education, just for me to come home and complain about a couple of jokes? I couldn't bother them with that. Those weren't real problems. I can still hear my dad's words, don't cause trouble, just fit in.

Katherine: Don't cause trouble. Work hard. Be successful. You know, Model Minority. Permalink: Don't cause trouble. Work hard. Be successful. You know, Model Minority.

As for the MVP, it's almost impossible not to give it to Eddie, but I'm going to go with Katherine. I was impressed with how she was trying to handle what Theo was facing in school without making it worse for him, yet fighting to end old patterns.

And the look on her face as she realized something was wrong with Eddie at the end conveyed her panic better than any words could.

Jack: As I mentioned earlier, the scene with Rome and Theo was my favorite scene this week, though Eddie telling Katherine was a close second.

Seeing my dad that angry was scary, and I never understood why he reacted that way until I got older and asked him about it, and that's when he told me. The system treats people like us differently, and once you're in the system, it's really hard to get out, so I did what I had to do to keep you out, son. What I'm trying to say is my dad did that to protect me from something that I didn't understand yet. Sometimes our parents do things we don't understand because they love us. So when you're ready, you should talk to your dad. Tell him how you feel. Permalink: Seeing my dad that angry was scary, and I never understood why he reacted that way until I...

I agree with Christine about Katherine's reactions to Eddie coming in at the end all messed up. I'm going to give the MVP to her this week, although Theo is a close second.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Sound off below with your responses and reactions.

