Bridgerton Adds Two New Cast Members in Wake of Regé-Jean Page Exit

The cast of Bridgerton is growing!

The streaming sensation has added new cast members in the wake of Regé-Jean Page's stunning exit.

Per Deadline, Shelley Conn (Liar) and Calam Lynch (Benediction) are the latest additions to the already stacked cast.

The sophomore season is set to begin production very soon in the UK and will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for love.

Simone Ashley (Sex Education) was previously announced to play Anthony's love interest, Kate Sharma.

Kate arrives in London in the second season, and viewers will get to witness their paths cross for the first time and the love story that brews between them.

Charitha Chandran is also a new addition for Bridgerton Season 2, in the role of Kate Sharma, Kate's younger sister.

Conn is set as the sisters' mother, Mary Sharma, a woman whose family has been in the public eye in the past due to a major scandal.

Upon her return to London, she is forced to contend with many faces from the past, many of which remember why her family exited the capital.

Lynch is on board to play Theo Sharpe, a printer's assistant, who finds himself fighting for the rights of all.

Bridgerton Season 2 is highly anticipated by the fans who made the original season Netflix's most-watched show ever.

The news comes just days after it was announced that Page was stepping away from the series.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” read a message from Netflix and Shondaland last week.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

It's been no secret that Bridgerton Season 2 would chart the highs and lows of love for another member of the expansive Bridgerton family, but it always seemed like a possibility that both Simon and Daphne would be a part of the series.

Given the message above, it sounds like Phoebe Dynevor will be back, but there's no telling whether she will be a guest star, recurring or a regular.

The robust cast also includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

