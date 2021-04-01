Clarice Season 1 Episode 6 Review: How Does It Feel to Be So Beautiful

Apparently uncomfortable meals are becoming a staple on Clarice.

This time out, seeking to get her administrative leave waived, Clarice got forced into going to dinner at the luxurious home of Ruth and Catherine Martin on Clarice Season 1 Episode 6.

This follows the edgy get-together between Krendler and his fellow alcoholic and estranged wife Mandy on Clarice Season 1 Episode 5.

All ViCAP agents should just follow Clarke's lead and eat at their desks.

Then again, a hitman was poisoned in their office on Clarice Season 1 Episode 3, so maybe even there isn't totally safe.

Poor Clarice looked like she'd been poisoned after recent events of her FBI career.

Under hypnosis, she tried and tried to recall the face of Marilyn's accomplice but her existing neurosis kept popping up in the form of Buffalo Bill.

Krendler followed policy and put her on administrative leave following the traumatic events of Woodhaven. And yes, coming from Krendler, that move did seem punitive.

Clarice didn't think being pumped full of paralyzing and hallucinogenic drugs was as traumatic as being shot but naturally her argument didn't carry the day.

But this is Clarice who doesn't know how to handle downtime. So she decided to lean on her benefactor, Ruth Martin.

That was a mistake.

Clarice keeps making the mistake of thinking that Ruth needs her more than she needs Ruth.

They have a mutually beneficial relationship. Ruth gets an agent known as a serial-killer hunter on her pet task force, ViCAP, while Clarice gains a position that she is far too inexperienced to have otherwise.

But Ruth knows better than intercede for Clarice regularly. Instead, Clarice has to earn her teammates' respect on her own.

Clarice had been doing well on that front except that she keeps going off on her own and putting herself in danger, despite Krendler specifically telling her not to do that.

Ruth got where she is by being an old-school horse trader. If she was going against policy for Clarice, then Clarice was going to do something Ruth wanted: have dinner with her and Catherine.

Clarice has been ducking Catherine's calls since the rescue, except for that one time Catherine pretended to be Ruth to get through to her. You can't blame Clarice for trying to look ahead rather than back.

Catherine didn't want to get together with Clarice either. She knew that she'd been ghosted by Clarice and knew how pathetic she sounds.

So the stage was set for a miserable evening to be had by all.

The big problem was that Ruth wanted to show off Clarice to Catherine and say: "See? This is what recovery looks like."

Naturally, this caused Catherine to crawl back into her safe cocoon.

And Clarice had to squirm through it all.

Clarice did learn from the experience. She discovered that Catherine had tracked down Buffalo Bill's mother and planned to visit her ... if she can ever work up the nerve to leave the house.

Still, the topic wouldn't have come up if it's not going to mean something for Clarice down the road.

Catherine also informed Clarice about some gaps in Clarice's memory of the events at Buffalo Bill's. That information drove Clarice back to Dr. Li.

Unfortunately, Catherine was none the better after the evening.

Even though Clarice was on leave, the team kept trying to find out who was working with Marilyn.

Through the story about Tripathi's late wife and her battle with cancer, his distaste for the medical-pharmaceutical complex certainly came through. How about some more about the most sardonic member of the squad?

Also, the short visit with the beaten-down government attorney reinforced that ViCAP was going up against some heavy hitters with this case.

It's time to make Ardelia an official member of ViCAP. She's been more active than some team members (I'm talking about you, Clarke.).

Even in the 1990s, Clarice getting DNA of the man at Woodhaven should have yielded important evidence.

When it didn't, that set off alarm bells for Ardelia, who went outside the box to rerun the same tests under a fake name, with a different result.

That evidence even impressed Clarke, since it proved that whoever is obstructing them can alter both autopsy and forensic results.

Now, if only Krendler weren't so distracted.

It's understandable. He's been working hard to stay sober while his wife still has periods of being a blackout drunk.

The panicky call from son Jason, who couldn't get Mandy to wake up, just sealed the deal for Krendler.

You know he's going to pay for taking away the kids without clearing it with Mandy.

How convenient that an attorney from his wife's tightly-knit hometown called to offer Krendler his services. What Hudlin told Krendler about seeing Mandy in action at their children's school was certainly plausible.

But now that Clarice's memory has revealed that Hudlin was the man at Woodhaven, much has become clear. Hudlin just wants to stay close to Krendler, to keep tabs on the investigation.

Now how long before Clarice's path crosses Hudlin's?

To revisit the River Murders case, watch Clarice online.

Wasn't that dinner party excruciating?

How does ViCAP get ahead of those obstructing them on this case?

How soon before you were suspicious of Krendler's lawyer and why wasn't he more suspicious?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.