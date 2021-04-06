Criminal Minds Revival: Who's Coming Back?

Ever since news broke of a Criminal Minds revival on Paramount+, fans have wondered who will return, especially considering the original series ended a year ago.

The project nabbed a formal pickup in February, and now Paget Brewster has an update for fans desperate for some intel.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Brewster revealed that everyone who starred in the last four seasons of the original series has been approached to return.

"We're very thankful that they came to everyone who was in the cast for the last four seasons... They came to all of us and said, 'would you all come back?'" Brewster told the outlet while promoting her new series, Birdgirl.

"And every one of us who can, who isn't already signed on to another show, we've been negotiating this."

Brewster likes that the series has the opportunity to go in a different direction due to it being on streaming.

"We're doing our darnedest, and everyone's trying to make this happen. We really enjoy each other, and we really enjoy how much our fans like the show," she said.

Brewster also touched upon the fact that Netflix helped the show break through to a whole new audience.

"Now we have all these new fans, who have been binging it on Netflix, in a different age group," she told the outlet.

"When people used to say to me, 'You're on that show Criminal Minds,' I'd say 'yeah, your grandma watches it.' Now it's a whole new generation and we have teenagers watching. It's crazy."

The original Criminal Minds was a procedural, but the revival will find the characters investigating a single case over the course of ten episodes.

The CBS original series focused on a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators.

It gave us the story of the team as they worked various cases and tackled their personal struggles as they pushed themselves and their teammates to their limits as they tried to take these villains down.

Criminal Minds Season 15 also starred Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid, A.J. Cook as "JJ" Jareau, Kristin Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Daniel Henney as Matt Simmons, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez.

It sounds like the series is deep into negotiations, but it's good to know some of the stars are definitely in talks to return.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch Criminal Minds online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.