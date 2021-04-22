Dexter Revival: Is Jennifer Carpenter Returning?

Ever since the Dexter revival was announced at Showtime, fans have pondered whether Jennifer Carpenter could return as Debra Morgan.

If you watch Dexter online, you know the character was killed off in one of the most controversial moments of the series, but there are many other ways the actress could be brought back, including having Debra haunt her brother.

The original series found Dexter struggling to come to terms with his actions, and the past came back to haunt him several times, so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to have Debra back to haunt her brother.

What's more, fans are already convinced the actress is on the set filming the revival.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram from an unidentified set, alongside the following caption:

"Work is weird this year. Is there where I say something like-"

It was a cryptic caption, but could the actress actually be on the set shooting new episodes of the beloved series?

Well, fans at Dexter Daily are convinced that someone on the photo is wearing a Dexter badge, which would confirm the news.

Even more exciting is that Carpenter posted a video of the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum located in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

The series has been confirmed to be shooting around that location, and Carpenter swiftly deleted the post, likely to keep fans questioning.

It's also possible producers asked her to take down the post so that she didn't spoil Debra's potential return.

The Dexter series finale wrapped with the titular character seemingly living out the rest of his days as a lumberjack.

The conclusion did not sit well with longtime fans, and showrunner Clyde Phillips has been adamant about righting the wrongs of the past.

“Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's Top 5 podcast.

"So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

“This is an opportunity to make that right,” Phillips said. “But that’s not why we’re doing it.”

He did state during that same podcast that "We're not undoing anything."

“We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

What are your thoughts on all these hints?

Do you think Jennifer Carpenter is back on the set?

Would you welcome a return for the character as a ghost, in flashbacks, or in the flesh?

Hit the comments.

Dexter is set to return to Showtime later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.