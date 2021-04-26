Grey's Anatomy Trailer Teases Japril Reunion: 'I've Thought This Through'

It's the reunion we never thought would happen on-screen, but will it be strictly platonic?

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 will welcome Sarah Drew back into the fold as April Kepner, and if the first trailer is to be believed, a Japril reunion could be in the cards.

We see Jackson (Jesse Williams) driving through a storm before arriving on April's doorstep.

"Alright, I know this seems impulsive and out of nowhere, but it's not," he says to himself.

"I've thought this through."

It's a wild trailer, especially considering that it shows a lot of flashbacks of Japril.

Drew appeared on the show from 2009 to 2018, and fans were less than thrilled when the character was written off the series.

She went on to marry Matthew (Justin Bruening), the former fiance she'd left at the altar to run away with Jackson.

But could Japril really be on the road to a reunion?

We don't know, but the trailer certainly deems it a possibility. Obviously, it's been a few years since April left, so we don't know whether she's still together with Matthew.

In the Grey's Anatomy universe, anything is possible, so we'll have to reserve further judgement until we get to watch the episode in its entirety.

While fans have wanted Drew to return for a while, the actress wasn't always open to it.

"I'll never say never because they are my family," she told Entertainment Tonight shortly after her exit.

"I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there."

"But I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to," Drew continued.

"There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it, so I really have said goodbye to her."

Have a look at the promo below.

The new episode airs Thursday, May 6.

