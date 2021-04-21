How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff to Lead HIMYM Sequel at Hulu

The How I Met Your Mother franchise is not dead yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, How I Met Your Father has nabbed a series order at Hulu, with Hilary Duff (Younger, Lizzie McGuire) set as the lead.

10 episodes have been ordered, confirming that there was no pilot and that the project was picked up on the quality of the idea alone.

It's quite the turn of events when you consider that there have already been multiple attempts at bringing the series to fruition.

This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will shepherd the series for Hulu.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return to exec produce the series alongside Aptaker and Berger.

Duff, meanwhile, will also take a producer credit on the series, while 20th Television will serve as the studio.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

"We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu," said Aptaker and Berger.

"Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation — and with Hilary Duff no less!"

"We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City. And we hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice."

Duff is coming off a seven-season run on TV Land/Hulu/Paramount+ series, Younger, in which she played the role of Kelsey Peters.

There were reports of a spinoff featuring Duff last year, but there's no telling whether this means the show is dead. It's possible Duff could appear in both.

Duff was also attached to the ill-fated Lizzie McGuire reboot which was scrapped after two episodes at Disney+ after the streamer wanted the show to geared towards a younger audience.

Duff was vocal about wanting to give longtime fans an authentic tale about the titular character in her thirties, living in New York.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff.

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby."

"Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6½'s in there!"

As for what the new show is about, here's the logline:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

"How I Met Your Mother is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago," said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television.

"Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are — wait for it — legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own."

"Carter and Craig will return as executive producers, and who better to star as the central character than the incredible Hilary Duff?"

"Many thanks to Craig Erwich and everyone at Hulu Originals for loving the script as much as we did and to our fantastic team who helped put this all together. I could not be more excited. Let the speculation as to who the father is commence!"

"How I Met Your Mother continues to be one of the most innovative and beloved comedies on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

"Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward."

"Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across the Walt Disney Co. family."

"Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can’t wait to suit up and bring audiences How I Met Your Father."

The original HIMYM aired on CBS and ran from 2005-14.

