Last Man Standing Series Finale Expanded: When Does It Air?

Last Man Standing will crack one last joke next month.

FOX has announced the hit Tim Allen-led comedy series will wrap its nine-season run Thursday, May 20 at 9/8c.

Even more exciting for longtime fans is that the final episode will span one hour.

So, we're saying goodbye, but it will feel like an even bigger event thanks to the expanded runtime.

While plot details for the finale are scarce, the network shared a photo of the cast on the Outdoor Man set, featuring Allen (aka Mike Baxter) alongside Nancy Travis (Vanessa Baxter), Amanda Fuller (Kristin Baxter), Christoph Sanders (Kyle Anderson), Molly McCook (Mandy Baxter-Anderson), Jordan Masterson (Ryan Vogelson), Jonathan Adams (Chuck Larabee), Krista Marie Yu (Jen), Hector Elizondo (Ed Alzate), and recurring guest star Jay Leno (Joe).

News of the series' conclusion broke in October, well ahead of its return.

"I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing," said Tim Allen, who's also an executive producer.

"I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done."

"We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."

In this day and age, it's rare for a show to conclude on its own terms, but Last Man Standing was previously canceled by ABC, despite being a decent performer.

It was then saved by FOX, albeit a year later, but fans got to witness the final three seasons as intended.

Former series regular Kaitlyn Dever returned for an episode this week, and there are rumblings she will be back for the finale.

