Law & Order Organized Crime Spoilers: Is Wheatley Onto Gina?

Being undercover in the mob is a dangerous game to play, and Gina may be losing.

The spoiler video for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4 suggests that Wheatley is already aware of what Gina's up to... and that could be deadly!

And that's not the only way that Wheatley could be one step ahead of the cops, either.

The Wheatley family has been prepping for Richie's birthday bash since the series began, and the spoiler video focuses almost exclusively on the event.

And while Richie may be thinking with what's between his legs, his more wily father appears fully aware of an uninvited guest: the Organized Crime division.

GIna has been responding to Richie's interest in the hopes that she can get inside the Wheatley home and place a bug in the soundproof wine cellar that Richard uses for illicit mob business. Still, Wheatley isn't ignorant of where this random woman came from.

In fact, he asks her point-blank who she really is, using his trademark mixture of creepiness and charm to try to get the truth out of her.

That's not all that's going on, either.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted a quick clip of Mariska Hargitay at the beginning of the trailer. That's because Benson is going to attend a Stabler family event.

Considering that Stabler told Benson to leave him alone last time they spoke, and Chief Garland told her to stay away from him to protect her own reputation and job, this should lead to some strong drama!

Benson isn't the only SVU alum to pay a visit on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4 -- Carisi appears to be handling Izak's arraignment.

There's a TON more going on, almost too much to fit into one hour's worth of television! Scroll down to check out our full list of spoilers.

Izak's arrest is processed... but did Wheatley sacrifice him?

The Organized Crime team appears to have scored major points by arresting Wheatley's top bodyguard.

But in Wheatley's world, little happens that he doesn't know about.

So is this a victory for Stabler, or did Wheatley sacrifice his guard so that he could proceed with other illegal activity?

Bell investigates an accidental death.

If Bell is investigating, this death was no accident.

We already know that Wheatley has those executed who get in his way, especially if he feels betrayed.

The only question here is who the latest victim is and how Organized Crime hopes to tie them to Wheatley.

Jet gets some off-site experience.

This is an intriguing spoiler.

So far, Jet has only been seen in the office, doing important stuff on the computer and making snarky comments.

Now Bell is sending her out in the field, but why?

And will Jet be nearly as successful on location as she is behind her office laptop?

The team must work with ADA Carisi.

Most likely, Carisi is involved with Izak's arraignment.

Carisi's a pretty new ADA, and he usually works SVU cases, so I'm intrigued as to why he's taking this one on.

And he didn't like Stabler very much after Stabler screwed up the investigation into who bombed Kathy's car by doing his rolling-up-his-sleeves intimidation thing with a suspect.

So there's sure to be plenty of head-butting over this case.

Stabler goes toe-to-toe with a mob lawyer.

Stabler doesn't pull any punches when it comes to the mob, and he has no use for their sleazy lawyers.

Ever since he began working Organized Crimes, he's been blunt to the point that it's sometimes interfered with his investigation.

The mob tends not to be impressed by Stabler's attempts at intimidation, but will he get anywhere this time?

Stabler is determined to get answers.

Izak had better watch out. Stabler's trademark is crossing-the-line interrogations that make Chicago PD's Hank Voight look gentle!

And he's twice as angry now that the mob killed Kathy.

Of course, times have changed, and his methods already got him in hot water once, but will he get answers out of Izak before anyone stops him?

Bell and Stabler interrogate Izak.

It looks like Bell is going to step in, but that's not good news for Izak.

Bell's worked in Organized Crime a lot longer than Stabler has, and she knows how to work over mob members without breaking the rules.

On the other hand, you don't get to be as high up in an organization like Wheatley's without knowing how to outwit the police, so it remains to be seen if anyone gets anything useful out of Izak.

Gina infiltrates Richie's birthday party, but Wheatley is suspicious.

Something huge was always going to go down at Richie's birthday party. It's been mentioned way too often not to be a key event in the war between Wheatley and Stabler.

But Gina had better watch her back.

Wheatley is too smart to fall for her act and will not stop until he finds out whose side she is on.

Benson attends a Stabler family gathering.

For Benson/Stabler shippers, this is probably the most exciting spoiler of the week.

Benson and Stabler are still not exactly on great terms.

Benson's worried about him (as is Kathleen and probably the rest of his family.), and Stabler wants her to back off, possibly to keep her out of Wheatley's crosshairs.

Most likely, someone else invited her to try to get her to talk sense into Stabler about his refusal to seek treatment for his PTSD. But will he rebuff her again, or is this going to be the beginning of healing for their fractured relationship?

Bell offers Stabler support.

The arraignment will probably be more emotional for Stabler than he lets on, as this is the first step toward getting justice for Kathy's murder.

I'm glad he has Bell in his corner. These two have moved quickly from a purely adversarial relationship to a professional one that borders on friendship.

Hopefully, Bell can keep Stabler in line during the court proceedings.

Your turn, Organized Crime fanatics! What are you most looking forward to, and what are your theories about Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4?

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on NBC on Thursdays at 10 PM EST/PST.

