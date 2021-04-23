Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What did Benson have to say to Stabler's family?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4, Benson joined a Stabler family gathering, but it did not go to plan.

Captured...or Sacrificed/Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, the Wheatleys celebrated an important birthday, but what link did it have to the case of the week?

Bell led the charge when it came to investigating an accidental death.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Stabler: Coney Island. Wonder Wheel. 9 PM.
Lawyer: My client has no idea what you're talking about.
Stabler: Everyone in this room knows that's BS.
Bell: Let's indulge them.
Stabler: Your boss ordered a hit on me and missed, killing my wife. He then set up his father to take the fall, but the old man was wise to him. How am I doing so far?
Lawyer: Haven't heard anything that points to my client.
Stabler: Okay, Manfriedi Sinatra asked to meet with me. Wanna guess where? Wonder Wheel, 9 PM. It was a Tuesday. He was gonna tell me Richard Wheatley murdered my wife, but you beat him there, and you murdered him before he could rat out your boss. Better?

Stabler: There was a couple on the street where the car blew up, taking selfies.
Other cop: Do you know what time it is?
Stabler: No. I wasn't paying attention. But I need that photo.
Other cop: Next time, pay attention. We'll discuss this later today.

