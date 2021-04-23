Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What did Benson have to say to Stabler's family?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4, Benson joined a Stabler family gathering, but it did not go to plan.

Meanwhile, the Wheatleys celebrated an important birthday, but what link did it have to the case of the week?

Bell led the charge when it came to investigating an accidental death.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.