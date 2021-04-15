Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 Review: All's Well That Ends Well

Embracing the darkness has been good to Legacies.

For a series that has struggled by juggling multiple different genres, Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 picked a lane, and if the series sticks with it, it might start living up to the tremendous potential of the premise.

This is the first time the series has actually excited me in a long time, and even though the episode included more of Landon needing to be saved, I'm willing to overlook it if we get this level of storytelling.

Yes, you read that right. The Landon drama can stay ... for now. Well, as long as the show continues to develop the other characters.

Legacies has failed many of its characters since Legacies Season 1 Episode 1. For some reason, the show employs a larger-than-usual cast, and it makes sense when you consider the school setting.

But giving all of those characters the development they need has proven to be tricky for the people behind the series.

Early into "All's Well That Ends Well," I wanted to gag when the Banshee revealed Landon was going to die. If you watch Legacies online, you were probably shaking your head at that point.

The good news is that the plot allowed us to understand there was more than meets the eye with Cleo, and being a muse is not that surprising. Cleo has effortlessly managed to help the characters when they've been stuck in a funk.

It's been impressive, to say the least, and I guess that Malivore has a much bigger trick up his sleeve than we're being led to believe here. The problem, so to speak, has got to be related to causing problems for Hope and Landon.

Everything Malivore has done thus far has been in the name of causing death and destruction, and it's hard to imagine that changing anytime soon.

Cleo causing Landon's death seems like a bit of a reach, but how do we know Malivore didn't plant that little seed inside the Banshee's mind to get the newest student banished from the school?

I've been enjoying the friendship between both Hope and Cleo since the get-go, but it was hard to believe Hope didn't go on the offensive as soon as she heard Cleo posed a threat to her boyfriend.

The Mikaelson side of her has been rearing its head for a while now, but her positive outlook seemed poised to crumble when Landon's life was on the line.

I'm not sure the Bone Man, or whatever we're calling him, is Malivore or even a villain. Malivore is probably still in the prison world, and this person is probably trying to derail the real villain's master plan.

The character has been lurking in the shadows for too long, and now that he's stealing locks of hair, we should probably be getting some insight in the coming episodes.

Are we to assume a spell is being used here?

Alaric and Jed helping bring peace to the Banshee was nice, but it felt a little too reminiscent of the Dryad from Legacies Season 1 Episode 5, right down to Dorian and Alaric burying the latest monster.

Perhaps this is supposed to show that there are still good monsters out there, possibly leading to Hope and the others embracing some of the villains more often. One thing that irked me about the school's protection spell was that it meant the residents of Mystic Falls were fair game.

I mean, I thought the whole point of these superhuman descendants was that they were supposed to help keep the town safe. Surely Matt Donovan would be threatening to blow the school up if the monsters posed a threat to the town.

Lizzie's trip to Mystic Falls was needed. We needed to get some movement on the complicated relationship between the sisters, but I did not expect Finch to be revealed as a werewolf.

Josie begging Finch to go on a date with her seemed needy and awkward more than anything else. Finch was drawn to Josie from the start, and I figured she didn't like the desperate nature of Josie's request.

This development complicates matters considerably because it means that, as I've suspected, supernatural beings are roaming Mystic Falls than we've been led to believe. It also begs the question about who Finch will be related to.

We've had a lot of werewolves throughout this franchise, so it has to be connected.

Lizzie saying Finch was dating someone else instead of telling Josie the truth felt like some needless drama. It's no secret that Lizzie has been mad about her sister moving on with her life, but why stand in the way of Josie's love?

The sisterly bond is toxic at this stage, and there will only be more problems when the truth ultimately comes out.

Also complicating matters is that Finch fought MG in her werewolf form, and Ethan knocked her out when she almost got the upper hand.

The bromance between MG and Ethan was a highlight of the episode, but will the dynamic change when Finch inevitably joins in on their little crimefighting group?

Ethan will probably feel left out because MG and Finch will understand each other more due to their supernatural abilities.

The good part of the werewolf storyline is we finally got confirmation Ethan is not a werewolf, so I'm starting to think he's the Matt Donovan of this series.

"All's Well That Ends Well" was Legacies at its best. All eyes are on the series to see if it keeps up the momentum.

What did you think of that Finch reveal? Are you tired of the Save Landon nonsense? What is Cleo really up to at the school?

Hit the comments below.

Legacies returns Thursday, May 6 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.