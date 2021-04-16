Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 10

at .

Who died?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 found a Banshee in Mystic Falls with a stern warning for Hope Mikaelson.

A Plan - Legacies Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, the Super Squad learned worrying news about one of their own, leading to a turn of events that changed the school forever.

Elsewhere, Lizzie confronted Josie about the way she was acting with Finch.

Ethan and MG joined forces to track down a new villain.

Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

You just gave me your weapon, buddy.

Hope

You forgot your sweater. I thought you might need it after the ice-cold way you violated twin code.

Lizzie

Legacies Season 3 Episode 10

Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 Photos

Josie Does Not Agree - Legacies Season 3 Episode 10
Lizzie at Mystic Falls High - Legacies Season 3 Episode 10
M.G. Solves Crimes - Legacies Season 3 Episode 10
Waiting for a Monster - Legacies Season 3 Episode 10
Brie and Demon Hunting - Legacies Season 3 Episode 10
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies Season 3
  3. Legacies Season 3 Episode 10
  4. Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 10