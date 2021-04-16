Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Who died?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 found a Banshee in Mystic Falls with a stern warning for Hope Mikaelson.

Meanwhile, the Super Squad learned worrying news about one of their own, leading to a turn of events that changed the school forever.

Elsewhere, Lizzie confronted Josie about the way she was acting with Finch.

Ethan and MG joined forces to track down a new villain.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.