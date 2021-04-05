Loki Trailer: Disney+ Assembles a Killer Cast for MCU Spinoff

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his widely praised Marvel Cinematic Universe role in the Disney+ series, Loki.

But there have been many questions about how he would come back into the narrative, and the latest trailer has finally shed light on it.

This Loki is from an alternate timeline created by the Avengers' Infinity Stones plot in Avengers: Endgame.

The show also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

"In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ in June 11, 2021," reads the description.

The clip shows Mobius revealing that Loki messed with the fabric of time and that they need his help to fix it.

But with Loki being one of the wildest characters in the MCU, Mobius doesn't put much trust in him, and after watching countless movies featuring Hiddleston's character, it makes sense.

“We protect the proper flow of time,” Mobius explains to Loki in the video. “You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality. I want you to help us fix it.”

Loki is a crafty individual, so it makes sense that we see him with knives throughout the clip.

“It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me. I’m 10 steps ahead of you," he warns at one point.

The series will premiere Friday, June 11, as the third live-action MCU series on Disney+.

It follows in the footsteps of WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Each of those shows have managed to draw critical acclaim, so all eyes will be on Loki to see if it can pull off a similar trick.

What are your thoughts on a series all about Loki?

Watch the clip below and sound off in the comments.

