Lucifer Season 5B Trailer Promises Heroic Sacrifices, Romance, & More!

The gates of hell will be closing for good when Lucifer Season 6 debuts on Netflix.

Before we get to that, however, we still have the second half of Lucifer Season 5, and the full trailer dropped Friday afternoon.

There's a lot to look forward to in these final episodes of the season, including the arrival of God in the flesh.

He was already featured in a previous episode, but Dennis Haysbert (24) will be taking on the role.

It's been a tumultuous few years for fans of Lucifer.

It enjoyed a successful run on FOX, but the network pulled the plug after three seasons.

Netflix saved the day by picking up a fourth season, and then it was renewed for a fifth -- and supposedly final -- season.

Then, Netflix changed course and picked up a sixth season. We think it's fair to say that fans have been through the wringer, but at least they're getting an epic conclusion.

The series recently wrapped production on its final season, which probably won't air until late 2021 or early 2022.

The cast paid tribute to the impressive run of the series.

Maze star Lesley-Ann Brandt shared a message with her followers in which she said goodbye to the series one last time.

"Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried , loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I," she wrote on Instagram.

"Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words," the star, who has been with the series since the start, added.

"Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am. Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart."

"To the fans, none of it was possible without you. You embraced us and a demon with heart. I love you. Simply and deeply, with my all, thank you," she wrote.

Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, shared behind-the-scenes videos from the set.

"So it’s our last day of filming today. Some people are more emotional than others. I won’t say who the cry babies are! Thank you to all of your fans and our family," she said.

Tom Ellis shared an Instagram photo of a lighter with his first and last day on-set engraved on to it, alongside the following message.

"Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other," he wrote, adding:

"Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of Lucifer to life. What a ride."

Have a look at the full trailer below and be sure to stream when it debuts May 28 on Netflix.

