MacGyver: Lucas Till Responds to Sudden Cancellation of CBS Drama

Saying goodbye to MacGyver is not going to be easy.

CBS on Wednesday canceled the beloved reboot after five seasons, announcing the April 30 season finale will be the series finale.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement to Deadline.

“The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own."

"We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

The news took many by surprise, especially given that it was still a strong performer in the ratings.

In its current season, it ranked 15th out of the 24 scripted shows on CBS, pulling in ratings on par with the likes of Bull, SWAT, Clarice, and SWAT -- all of which air on nights with more people watching TV.

MacGyver has been a stable performer for CBS.

Series star, Lucas Till, took to Instagram shortly after the news broke.

“Where to begin? The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life,” Till wrote.

“Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through."

He continued, "Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol.”

“But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia," he added.

"Lol. Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team."

"This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you.”

His co-star, Justin Hires, wrote the following on Twitter:

All good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew! Thank you to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this show.

And HUGE thank you to CBS for employing me for 6 years now haha. We’re still #1 in views in our time slot 😎 📎

