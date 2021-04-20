Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 7 Review: What Comes Of Handlin' Snakeskin

While many TV shows are buckling under the pressure of COVID-19 production constraints, Mayans M.C. is flourishing.

The excellent news is that Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 7 continued the impressive run of episodes. "What Comes Of Handlin' Snakeskin" could have served as a season finale.

It was filled with high-stakes, action sequences, and death.

We'll start with Coco because it will be one of the most tragic deaths to rock the franchise if he really is dead.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Coco has had quite the arc throughout his three seasons on the show, but he would have been wise to seek help before now.

There was a time he didn't want anything bad to happen to Leticia, but his addiction took over, and he shut everyone out.

The past understandably haunted him, and Mayans M.C. Season 3 has put that on full display with the flashbacks of him helping his mother take drugs as a young child.

That's something that would stick with anyone for life, especially when you consider what's happened since. The Mayans feel like Coco is a liability these days, but if he is dead, some of them are going to feel terrible.

Yes, he's not made the best decisions, but it's just sad nobody really went out of their way to help him. There was only so much Leticia could do to get through to her father that he was circling the drain.

Her final argument with him in which she told him he should just overdose and be done with it all will forever haunt her, but it could allow her the clean break she needs to move away from the people holding her down.

It seems a bit too easy to kill Coco off because of Isaac and the Meth Mountain arc. If he truly is dead, I wouldn't be surprised if the rest of the people on the mountain use Leticia to get more drugs from the Mayans.

There's a lack of happiness on a show like Mayans M.C. All of these characters are dealing with things that people should never have to deal with, and Leticia is going to be vulnerable as we head into the final three episodes of the season.

Coco's likely demise will rock the Santo Padre charter, but they will also be too busy picking up the pieces following the death and destruction at the motel.

The violence peppered throughout the installment as the Santo Padre charter fought their way through the different factions was needed to show viewers how difficult this war will be.

It was inevitable Ramos would show up at the motel. Bishop acts like he can take down anyone, and after what happened on Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6, his downfall is coming very shortly.

There should have been more bloodshed during the fight because it was set up to be a grueling battle between the different factions. The last thing I expected was for most of the people to have to run and Ramos to get taken away from the line-up.

EZ shooting through the window, killing the rival, was a real shocker. It should have been easier to figure out in hindsight, but it shocked me to the core. Ramos could have brought about the end of some of my favorite characters, but where do we go from here?

Will the other charters bow to Santo Padre, or will they all band together to take down Bishop and leave room for a change to the inner workings of the motorcycle groups?

With a handful of episodes left this season, there has to be more to the tale. I'm on the fence about whether EZ will struggle with his fateful decision.

We've witnessed him reminisce about the bad things he's done, but killing Ramos was for the greater good of his people this time. Will he continue to be haunted by the past, or will he be able to keep it together?

He made a great point when he questioned whether anyone is truly free. He's been on a dark path for quite some time now, and it's hard to believe he and Gaby will be able to keep their relationship flowing.

This show had me biting my nails when Gaby was on the phone outside the house because I thought something bad would happen to her. After the way the other characters were showing up at houses and attacking people, retaliation seemed likely.

Adelita is the more concerning player here. She's barely had much to work with this season.

Returning to her old stomping grounds and striving for change can mean several things.

She doesn't want these kids to be raised in such terrible decisions, but is she a good person herself?

She always wanted to keep Mini safe, and learning that there were more questionable things happening, she had to take hard and swift action.

It's going to be fun to see how it all plays out!

What are your thoughts on the way Bishop got the team to react?

Do you think Bishop is gearing up for his demise?

What did you think of the way Ramos was wiped out?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.